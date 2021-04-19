Over the weekend I sat down with the great Alexander Mercouris of The Duran and Crypto Rich for a wide-ranging talk about all the angles on the current tensions between the U.S./Europe and Russia/China/Iran over Ukraine and the likelihood of war.
We talk cryptocurrencies and how that plays into each side’s strategy, why I disagree with Alexander as to why cooler heads are not likely to prevail, war is likely and what the next steps are.
We do these talks every couple of months to keep abreast of things and my thanks to Rich for organizing this as always. Ye gods, I hope I’m wrong.
Part I
Part II
Alex’s YouTube channel is must-see TV, you can find it here.
