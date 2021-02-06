Trial Lawyer and fierce critic of all things woke, Robert Barnes joins me this week to discuss the best way to go after the big Tech firms for their over-application of their Terms of Service, why Section #230 is a trap for conservatives and free speech advocates and how AOC just torpedoed her chances of every being taken seriously outside her 3% echo chamber on Twitter.

Show Notes:

Barnes and Frei on Locals

Big Tech’s Purge is Just Beginning…. For Them

