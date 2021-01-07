Her name is Ashli Babbitt.

On January 6th, 2021 the Trump Era of U.S. history ended. Nothing will be the same after the events on Capitol Hill. There is no going back. That much is obvious.

The shock of those events wasn’t Trump calling a rally of his supporters to the Capitol or that they were seething with anger over what is clearly a stolen election.

The shock was that they “aimed to misbehave” after coming to the realization that the America they thought they lived in no longer existed.

I’ve said many times in 2020 that this election was the last chance to keep a lid on their anger. It was, in their minds, their last non-violent way of choosing the rules they lived under.

As long as the results looked even remotely fair they would be willing to accept them and make the best of it. That’s the contract right?

But they would not accept fraud.

Because fraud is theft. And theft is force. Theft is ultimately violence.

So everyone clutching their pearls today over the ‘violence’ of January 6th needs to remember that violence is baked into this story at every level.

In fact, the worst pearl clutchers are the ones whose power is most threatened, i.e. Congress, and the cowards unwilling to stand next to those facing them down.

Her name is Ashli Babbitt.

Because as George Washington almost certainly didn’t say …

Government is not reason, it is not eloquence,—it is force! Like fire, it is a dangerous servant, and a fearful master; never for a moment should it be left to irresponsible action

Force was on display fully at the capitol but it wasn’t coming from the people. It was coming from Congress who knowingly certified a fraudulent election hiding behind their cowardice and corruption.

And the people called them out on it.

The most moving thing I saw all day was thousands of people singing the national anthem as they tried to get into the Capitol building.

After certifying the election Vice President Mike Pence said,

“To those who wreaked havoc in our capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the people’s House.”

No Mike, violence won. Rule by men won. And standing proud while taking your thirty pieces of silver only further ensures that violence will keep winning.

Her name is Ashli Babbitt.

But violence is now inevitable. And the first shots were fired. Not by the people but by those agents of force themselves, the government.

During the George Floyd riots our current rulers could barely bring themselves to denounce the very real violence in Minneapolis, Portland, Atlanta, etc.

BLM and Antifa vandals burned down whole city blocks, beat people indiscriminately and destroyed the lives of the very black people they were supposed to be protesting for.

They were brave freedom fighters. Whoever said protests were supposed to be polite, right Chris Cuomo?

If you want to be heard by people who aren’t listening then you have to make a lot of noise to get their attention.

So, the idea that hundreds of thousands of disenfranchised conservatives shouldn’t gather and say no to a blatant fraud is laughable. In the end, their main crime was a little disorganized mayhem inside the Capitol building.

Denouncing that as ‘insurrection,’ as alleged in the circulating articles of impeachment against Trump, are equally laughable.

It’s also indicative of just how thin the veneer of their power is. Because the people who came to D.C. to protest knew exactly who their enemies were — Congress, the media and the police who turned their backs on them.

What’s clear is that January 6th was on the ‘white board’ of The Swamp that if things got out of control, or were allowed to, they were prepared for the protest to turn ugly enough to warrant unbridled use of military force.

It failed.

Her name is Ashli Babbitt.

Because during the height of the commotion the Pentagon refused a request for the National Guard to be brought in.

NEW – The Pentagon has denied the request to deploy National Guard to the US Capitol. https://t.co/t4fhIWL0xL — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 6, 2021

Things had to get far worse than what happened for that step to occur.

When sifting through the wreckage of these events, breaking into the Capitol and wandering around isn’t really all that dangerous.

Was it a little embarrassing? Yes.

Did it warrant at any point lethal force? No.

If it did the cops in the building wouldn’t have been standing around for the most part chatting amiably with the ‘insurgents.’

What they wanted another Fort Sumter where the rebels panicked and fired the first shot. They wanted unbridled violence to erupt as the madness of crowds took over.

That never really materialized. And so, no justifiable massacre ensued.

What did happen was the opposite.

They fired first. They lost their cool. It was a wholly unjustified shooting by a U.S. Capitol Police Officer. He just panicked and shot an unarmed woman climbing through a window.

Her name was Ashli Babbitt.

In any version of reality there was no imminent threat to him, just like the antics around the Capitol posed no imminent threat to the U.S. or Congress.

No riot happened, however, because the protestors believe in something greater than power, unlike the feckless jackals of Congress trying to hound Trump into exile.

Even Antifa agent provocateurs couldn’t incite a riot. They were pulled down off the building by the MAGA folks who ultimately chanted ‘Stop the Steal’ a lot between refrains of the Star Spangled Banner, which D.C. police stepped on like it was a nuisance.

President @realDonaldTrump supporters pulling Antifa terrorists away from building. There’s plenty of these videos. Why isn’t the #mainstreammedia reporting? pic.twitter.com/ItzN2YWETL — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) January 7, 2021

These are people who showed discipline in equal measure to their righteous anger. The Powers That Be never thought these people could be provoked to even the level seen on January 6th.

But I remind you that quiet men, men of character, take a lot to rile to overt anger. Our leaders and the commies who think they are winning today mistake temperance for weakness.

But when you take everything else away from them, what comes next you will have invited.

We got only a taste of the anger and resolve of the folks showed up to support their man Trump. And today they realize just how bad things actually are. They understand it now in their bones how deeply flawed the Myth of America is.

That myth, as I talked about recently, is a powerful one, not without its merits. Trump fed that myth because, I think, he believes in it. But it is still a myth and one which will have to be updated.

Trump, I think, understands this and knows that this is not about him. His message and the way he handled the past four years was that they are scared of the people, not him.

His job, as he saw it, was to give us the courage to stand up to these horrific people, see them for what they are and afford them zero respect. That’s the legacy of the Trump Era.

And that’s why they hate him so much. Because we were never supposed to find out just how much they hate us.

In the coming weeks Pelosi, Schumer and the rest will double down on control. They have to, having staked out the moral high ground now. That was the trap Trump set for them, nothing more.

They will enter the Biden Era passing new insane laws, pushing for gun control, persecuting and silencing these ‘deplorable’ people. All the while they will think that these edicts will insulate them from their anger.

But it won’t. Because they shot first. They took the bait. And they committed the ultimate sin.

Her name is Ashli Babbitt.

Join my Patreon if you still care about anything.

Donate

BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf

BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt

DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE

DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va

XMR: 48Whbhyg8TNXiNV2LNkjeuJJU55CNt5m1XDtP3jWZK2xf5GNsbU2ZwHLDJTQ5oTU3uaJPN8oQooRpSQ2CPMJvX8pVTqthmu

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

