President Trump’s murder of Iran’s Qassem Solemaini was a brazen act of near lawlessness which will continue to widen the gulf between the U.S. and every other nation on earth. This lack of humanity is a wake-up call to the world.
Secretary Mike Pompeo’s whining about how none of the other foreign leaders understand Trump’s peaceful intent with a broad daylight assassination a foreign leader is further proof that he is unsuitable for the job as top U.S. diplomat.
Show Notes
Around the Empire Podcast with Elijah Magnier – What Really Happened in Iraq
Zerohedge: Pompeo Whines About Europe Over Solemaini
