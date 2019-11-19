Story #1

Things are beginning to thaw between Ukraine and Russia. First Russia sets free the ships seized during last year’s Kerch Strait incident and then Gazprom offers a new gas transit contract to get the countries past the first of next year.

Zelensky and Putin are set to meet in the coming days and this meeting could form the beginning of a new phase of Ukrainian/Russian relations. Russia is rising, it’s markets are booming and its currency is broadening in its use regionally.

Ukraine is a failed state which needs to end its destructive war against secession in the Donbass.

Story #2

The latest polls coming out of the U.K. have support for the Brexit Party collapsing as fear of Jeremy Corbyn outweighs the fear of Johnson’s warmed over Theresa May deal.

You can follow the Gold Goats n’ Guns Podcast on iTunes here.

