“Winter is Coming”

— “Game of Thrones”

Everyday we’re bombarded with another scare story about the looming disaster of Man-Made Global Warming. It’s created an entire generation of people ready to do battle with those who remain skeptical.

Heresy from this new Green religion is not an option. But, it has to be.

We are preparing for the wrong crisis.

And we know they are getting desperate when they try to use a child to sell their failing crusade, which has always been more about control than about saving anything.

But, like all religions, this one has is apocalypse story and they’ve hung their hats on this one.

But, instead of hanging up their hats, they should be putting them back on.

Because it’s going to get cold well before it ever gets warmer.

The interplay between the sun and the earth is more complicated than the alarmists want to admit. It’s also far more powerful than any gradual change through rising CO2 concentrations.

We can continue fighting a losing battle against them politically or we can get smart about where we put our money for when they are exposed as spectacularly wrong.

