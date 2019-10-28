Mike ‘Mish’ Shedlock and I finally sit down to chat amiably about what we think is happening with Brexit. This was recorded on Sunday October 27th, before the big day in Parliament where we’ll find out whether Boris Johnson can get the Election of his Dreams.

Mike and I reference a number of our recent blog posts:

Mike’s Posts of Note:

Brexit Question of Trust: Who Can Trust Johnson, Macron?

France Says Brexit “Pressure Must Be Maintained”

Financial Fragmentation of the Eurozone in Pictures

My Posts of Note:

Johnson and Macron – Caretakers or Betrayers of Brexit?

By Blocking Boris Bercow Bins any Real Brexit

