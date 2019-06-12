“Maidens aspiring to godhood, and vice versa.”

— Tom Stoppard, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead



(Subscribe to the newsletter here)



In any late stage of a political age there rise men who mistake their vast fortunes for wisdom, their insight into one market into insights into all of them.



They become convinced that they know best how to shepherd humanity into a new age. It is the oldest story and, unfortunately, the most often-repeated.



They will end up broken and hated. They will be remembered as villains



In this cycle this outcome is amplified by the artificial wealth created by the perversion of money into a debt instrument. Paying them tribute simply for existing which reinforces their egoism and multiplies their victims by orders of magnitude.



The 20th Century was the bloodiest on record. The 21st could easily surpass it in the next few years.



And it will be the architects of the current corrupt system that will bring this about as they desperately cling to power convinced of their own rightness and, in some case, righteousness.



For us, the time is over to analyze these stories and begin acting to prevent the worst possible outcomes.



This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on how false gods fall amidst societal collapse during periods in which, thanks to a lack of scarcity, money dies an ignoble death. Available now through Patreon this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …

Discusses:

How George Soros and Mark Zuckerberg were seduced to power

What their fall will look like.

Why a novel approach to defining scarcity explains Gold’s value.

Why Bitcoin and other alt-coins could be criminally under-valued

How Philip K. Dick wrote the perfect primer for living through our modern crisis more than 50 years ago.

All in 9 pages.

Your Subscription to Gold Goats ‘n Guns not only gives you the newsletter but also:

The Gold Goats ‘n Guns private chat on Slack to interact with the Community, boasting 15+ active members daily. Private Blog – Twice-weekly Video Market Reports, exclusive insights on politics, markets with actionable trading information.

Sign up with Patreon to try it out. You will receive instructions from there to get all of the back issues of Gold Goats ‘n Guns.



Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

