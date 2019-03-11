“Keep your distance, but don’t look like
you’re keeping your distance. I don’t know!
Fly casual.”
–- Han Solo, Return of the Jedi
Not only are we on a path to ruin as I talked about last month. The worst part is knowing that every major player and/or faction in the grand political game are stuck on a course that they neither can or want to change.
And like a pilot who has flown higher than his plane can tolerate, they are all headed for ‘coffin corner.’
And the closer we get to a major decision in Europe the closer we reach that moment.
The economy has stalled. Now the inevitable spin and spiral towards the global crash is in motion.
And not only do our leaders not want to admit we’re there, they think they are the ones who will survive the crash.
This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on seeing these mutually exclusive courses of action and the uncertainties they breed. Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …
Discusses:
- How the Brexit voting could be the spark that sets off the fire
- The lengths John Bolton is willing to go to keep us in Syria, Korea and Ukraine
- How Germany is moving to leave us behind
- Why Japan’s leadership has betrayed its people’s future
- How to identify political burnout and keep yourself positive
- Why Murray Rothbard may have been the wisest man of the 20th Century
All in 11 pages.
2 thoughts on “March Issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns Newsletter Released”
The Patreon site has become inaccessible due to an overlay on the Patreon page that precludes reading the page and navigating the entire site. The overlay explains the improvements on Patreon displays.
You don’t suppose Bolton designed there, eh?
I”m not having that problem. I just finished posting there and manipulating my patron lists. They are in the process of upgrading the interface.