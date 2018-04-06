As Skripal-Gate Collapses so Will the May Government

The United Kingdom is headed for a break-up. Not today or tomorrow, mind you but, sooner than anyone would like to handicap, especially in this age of coalition government at any cost.
By responding to the alleged poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with histrionics normally reserved for The View, Theresa May’s government has set the stage for its own collapse.
Government’s fall when the people lose confidence in them. May has bungled everything she has touched as Prime Minister, from Brexit talks and her relationship with Donald Trump to her response (or lack thereof) to the escalating level of domestic terrorism and her pathetic campaign during last year’s snap election.
When I confront such obvious ineptitude it’s not hard to believe that wasn’t the plan to begin with.
Since her initial meeting with Donald Trump after his election where it looked like the two would get along, May has become more and more belligerent to both him and his base. While he continues to affirm our special relationship “The Gypsum Lady” as I like to call her makes mistake after mistake.
The latest of which is pushing everyone east of the Dneiper River in Ukraine to denounce the Russians and President Vladimir Putin personally for this alleged poisoning in Salisbury a month ago.
The result of which was the largest round of diplomatic expulsions in a century, if not ever.
And now that the whole “Russia did it” narrative has been skewered by May’s own experts at Porton Downs, she stands alone along with her equally inept and embarrassing Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson.
The calls for their jobs will only intensify here.
Tinker, Tailor, Traitor, Spy
The whole thing felt from the beginning like a bad Ian Fleming novel. I said from the beginning this this was a classic false flag to gin up anti-Russian fervor while May’s negotiator betrayed Brexit and pushed to remove Russian businesses from doing business in London.
I’m sorry but it’s not a stretch to think this whole thing was cooked up by MI-6. In fact, that’s been my operating assumption for a month now.
The problem was, until a few days ago, I didn’t have a good enough reason why.
Putting diplomatic pressure on Russia on behalf of the U.S.’s crazed neoconservative Deep State just didn’t seem like a big enough reward. Neither did cutting Russian businesses out of European banks to stop contractor and creditor payments associated with the Nordstream 2 pipeline.
Those things felt like nice bonus objectives but not main goals.
And it wasn’t until the lead scientists at Porton Downs left May, Johnson and Williamson out to hang on Monday that the full operation became clear. By stating that they could not confirm the origin of the Novichok nerve agent used in the attack on the Skripals the Porton Downs officials destroyed the credibility of The Gypsum Lady’s government.
Therefore, this operation was always about undermining May’s government to the point of a no-confidence vote. This would then be the ultimate betrayal of Brexit in order to preserve the U.K.’s position in the European Union, which is favored by the political and old-monied British elite.
In short, this was a coup attempt.
And don’t think for a second that this is not plausible. Remember it was Margaret Thatcher’s own most trusted people who betrayed her to get the U.K. into the European Union in the first place. This was why they brought down The Iron Lady.
So, here’s the scene:
May and Johnson both get told by trusted advisors that there is incontrovertible proof of Russia’s hand in this. They go with this information with confidence to parliament, the U.N., high-level meetings with foreign leaders and the press.
They convince their allies to stand strong against the evil Russians who is everyone’s bid ‘baddie’ at this point.
Trump has to go along with this nonsense even though he is obviously skeptical otherwise there will be an uproar in the U.S. press about him betraying our most trusted ally for his puppet-master Putin.
To be honest, I don’t think these bozos, May and Johnson, were in on the plan. I think they were being played all along and now will be the patsies.
Just like May was played last year, calling for snap elections. The minute she called them there were terror attacks all over London, marches against her over public safety. A media campaign which puffed up Jeremy Corbyn, who they are now destroying for his rightful trepidation about this fairy tale MI-6 is spinning.
The goal was to weaken May and get Labour back in charge. Corbyn would then be cast aside and a Tony Blair clone installed as Prime Minister to scuttle Brexit and restore order to the galaxy, Europe. Unfortunately, the DUP got enough of the vote to re-elect a very weakened May and things have limped along for nearly a year.
Crisis on Infinite Empires
The problem with this however, is like all plans of those desperate to cling to vestiges of former glory (and the U.K. is definitely the poster child for that), is the crisis of confidence it will engender.
Make no mistake, Brexit was no mistake.
It’s what the people of Britain wanted and they want it more now than in 2016. So, they don’t dare call for a new referendum. But, they are also looking at a third parliamentary vote in as many years.
And that doesn’t scream confidence no matter how much markets would prefer the legal status quo. Opposition to Brexit comes from the entrenched monied power, not from any adherence to globalist ideology.
But, if Brexit is betrayed through this hackneyed farce of a spy thriller, it won’t sit well with the British people. Scotland’s call for a second referendum will continue to grow and the Pound will fall alongside the competitiveness of British labor still trapped within a euro-zone that has done nothing but choke the life out of the economy.
The Pound will begin to sink into irrelevancy as this unfolds. It won’t happen overnight, but we will look back on these events and see them as the trigger points for the path of history.
Between these things and the toxic levels of political correctness as it pertains to Muslim immigration, the insanity of London liberals and the de facto police state the U.K. has become and you have a recipe for political unrest that will not be pretty.
Brexit was meant to be the peaceful revolution that put the nail in the coffin of the march to one world government. It is about to be nullified.
When it is the sun will finally set on what’s left of the British Empire.
49 thoughts on “As Skripal-Gate Collapses so Will the May Government”
*west* of the Dneiper?
"The latest of which is pushing everyone *east* of the Dneiper River in Ukraine to denounce the Russians and President Vladimir Putin personally for this alleged poisoning in Salisbury a month ago.
pogo
yes… west… as in the whole of Europe and the U.S.
Never read so much conspiratorial crap in my life. Just because Porton Down cannot link the nerve agent directly to Russia does not mean that Russia, as in the Litvinenko case, was not behind the assassination attempt. All other pointers point to Russian involvement. As for sun setting etc…. Britain has been written off many times in the past 500 years…… somewhat Teflon, no?
LikeLike
Of course it doesn’t mean that. But, who the hell benefits from this? Not Russia certainly. So, let’s dispense with the willful naiveté on these things and see the world for what it is.
Both of these poisonings were idiotic and unprofessional. And the saturation of the headlines with chemical attacks, threats thereof and the rest is all just innocent shadow play?
Give me a break. The Brits are up to their eyeballs in this and now with the latest false flag it’s time to rile up the MAGA crowcd to go to war because Trump will tell us to?
Porton Downs would have never left May and Johnson out to hang if there wasn’t a reason for it. So, all of a sudden the U.K. government and intelligence services are the very model of upstanding international citizens?
Enjoy bliss.
LikeLike
