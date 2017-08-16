Charlottesville: A Trap for Trump Sprung on the Road to Civil War

Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s dubious State of Emergency announcement precipitated the violent confrontation at Charlottesville. This was a trap to force Trump into a prisoner’s dilemma of bad choices.

Yesterday Pax Dickinson, who was there unlike prominent whining conservatives like Charles Krauthammer and National Economic Council Chair Gary Cohn, published a piece at the Daily Caller explaining what actually happened from the perspective of someone in the park when the dubious “State of Emergency” order from Clinton-crony extraordinaire, Governor Terry McAuliffe, came down.

Shortly after all rally attendees were present in the park, word began to spread that a State of Emergency had been declared, presumably by Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe. At my position in Pen 2, people were confused by this. It seemed unnecessary and preemptive since the rally seemed fairly well under control at this point. It was about 11:30 a.m., and the rally was not scheduled to start until noon. After some minutes of confusion and rumors, Virginia State Police got on a loudspeaker and announced that we had been declared an unlawful assembly. We were instructed to leave the park, and told that anyone refusing to do so would be arrested. Attendees began attempting to leave via exits 1 & 2 and were set upon by antifa as they attempted to do so. After a quick consultation, a small group of rally headliners and attendees decided to engage in civil disobedience and get ourselves arrested, myself included. We told our security teams to leave the park to avoid arrest, while Virginia State Police began forming a shield wall at the north end of the park. The pens were nearly empty at this point, except for those planning to be arrested and a few people still attempting to run the antifa gauntlet at the stairs to escape from the park. The VSP shield wall began advancing south, and we linked arms and held our ground. We told police we refused to leave and planned to engage in civil disobedience. We were respectful and informed them we would not resist arrest but we refused to leave the park willingly. The shield wall advanced on us and began to shove our line. We stood firm and held our ground for a few minutes. Police on the line did not say a word and refused to arrest us while shoving with their shields and swinging them at us. After a few minutes of shoving, our line was pepper-sprayed from a cop behind the police shield wall, and our resistance crumbled.

This is the situation that Cohn, Krauthammer and the rest of the virtue-signaling RINOs are defending. A blatant setup to force confrontation between two irreconcilable groups in the hopes that things get out of hand and they can elevate Antifa to the level of martyrs for the cause.

This, sequence of events, if true, means this thing was seized upon by everyone for the basest of political reasons on both sides. And McAuliffe’s State of Emergency order to stop the rally was the inciting incident.

It was designed to put Trump in the position of having to disavow a large part of his base or be accused of supporting neo-Nazis. The Republicans who want him gone now have an excuse to come together in the name of ‘racial unity’ or some other nonsensical prattle to open impeachment proceedings on a President “no longer fit to be human,” according to CNN commentator Ana Navarro. They can ratchet up the rhetoric, between now and when Congress returns from recess to make that stick.

Why? Because Russia-gate has failed. Loretta Lynch is being investigated. Hillary’s campaign was caught working with Ukrainians to dig up dirt on Trump used to get FISA warrants to spy on him. Because they couldn’t stick him with the failure to repeal Obamacare.

GOP leadership is in serious trouble. The DNC is in tatters.

But mostly, because Trump’s base has not abandoned him and the fund-raising numbers prove it out. The Democrats’ ‘Fairer Deal’ talking point went nowhere fast. Chuck Schumer (CHUCK SCHUMER!) is talking about shutting the government down over the debt ceiling.

And the biggest hypocrisy of all? John “BOMB THE WORLD” McCain telling us that Trump is being too hard on North Korea.

Trump’s approval numbers were rising, despite the biased polling. With his strong-handed dealings with North Korea and, what I think is the triple-win that can come out of it, he would have walked into September’s budget battle with a really strong hand.

That had to be stopped.

Culturally, the Left and the Deep State has moved from silencing people for wrongthink to erasing our history, spotty and difficult to reconcile though it may be. These are events reminiscent of the Cultural Revolution and things are becoming dangerous.

These people are playing with forces that quickly flare out of control and the infantile response from the Left has lost all sense of proportionality. We are beyond talking. In Charlottesville, Clinton/Obama/Soros got what they wanted.

A member of the ‘alt-right’ struck back in such a way that someone died. Now the real Civil War for the soul of this country starts.