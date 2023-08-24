“Some men just want to watch the world burn.”

— Alfred Pennyworth, The Dark Knight.”

(Subscribe to the newsletter here)

Lies are expensive, the truth sells itself.

The EU is built on a foundational lie.

And that lie tries desperately to prop up a house built with spit and bailing wire.

This is a lie so brittle it was undone by the simple act of the Fed raising interest rates.

The Lie was that we’re a global community that can run on social credit.

Shame is a powerful emotion, but it’s not capable of running a global financial system.

The BRICS nations understand this. The Fed understands this.

Only physical collateral — energy, metals, etc. — can serve as the pool to draw on to reward human endeavor.



This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter how exposing lies exposes the need for collateral and those that have it will outcompete those that pretend we don’t need it

Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …

Discusses:

How lies build a house that can’t stand

Why bargaining with crazy people is futile

How the Bank of Japan just blew up decades of financial lies

Where commodity markets are headed

Why the war on cars is the fulcrum on which society stands or falls

Your Subscription to Gold Goats ‘n Guns not only gives you the newsletter but also:

The Gold Goats ‘n Guns private chat on Slack to interact with the Community, boasting 75+ active members daily. Twice-weekly Video Market Reports, exclusive insights on politics, markets with actionable trading information. My Morning Munchings – Private blog posts giving you first crack at what I’m thinking is the important story of the day.

Sign up with Patreon to try it out. You will receive instructions from there to get all of the back issues of Gold Goats ‘n Guns.



See if I have what it takes to help you make sense of a world going quickly mad.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Print

Email

Reddit

Telegram

