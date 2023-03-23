The Matrix (Exploded)

“There is no route out of the maze. The maze

shifts as you move through it, because it is

alive.”

— VALIS, Philip K. Dick

(Subscribe to the newsletter here)



With the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank the Fed set in motion the next phase of their demolition of the old, corrupt monetary system.



The fake world generated by nearly a generation of zero-cost money is collapsing.



The fallout from this will be immense. But it is also necessary.



FOMC Chair Jerome Powell is wholly aware of this fallout, but, for the first time since The Maestro, Alan Greenspan, left the scene, the FOMC is led by a man who is committed to returning the US to the center of its concerns.



And the globalists who got fat using our money to destroy us are furious.



Now it’s time to begin rebuilding the real world from the ashes of the fake one.



Philip K. Dick would be flabbergasted that someone with power would be the one to tear it down.



The big question now is if enough people will believe this is what’s happening or will they retreat into The Matrix?



This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on this struggle and Davos’s next moves to rewrite history with their false vision.

Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …

Discusses:

How do rebuild a broken financial system

How art passes from the artist to the public

Why we can’t allow them to control the past through censorship.

Which portfolio stocks are safe in this unsafe period.

Why “Trust, but verify” is the wrong tool for navigating chaos.

All in 12 pages.

Your Subscription to Gold Goats ‘n Guns not only gives you the newsletter but also:

The Gold Goats ‘n Guns private chat on Slack to interact with the Community, boasting 75+ active members daily. Twice-weekly Video Market Reports, exclusive insights on politics, markets with actionable trading information. My Morning Munchings – Private blog posts giving you first crack at what I’m thinking is the important story of the day.

Sign up with Patreon to try it out. You will receive instructions from there to get all of the back issues of Gold Goats ‘n Guns.



See if I have what it takes to help you make sense of a world going quickly mad.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email

Reddit

Telegram

