“It woulda been a nice coffee shop.”

— Jack Walsh, Midnight Run

Every person has their breaking point. Sometimes we face it early in life, thrust upon us by fate or our own bad choices.

For many in the current political environment their breaking point is coming hot and heavy.

How they respond will determine a lot about our future.

Will we see more Tulsi Gabbards and Kyrsten Sinemas walk away from the insane power-mad Democrats?

Will the Saudis take China’s offer to end the petrodollar and list their oil in Shanghai?

Will Putin knuckle under to NATO belligerence and domestic Russian genetic pride?

How these people answer those questions of themselves will shape 2023 and beyond.

This month's Gold Goats 'n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on these pivotal people and the decisions we make to defend our homes from aggressors, within and without.

Discusses:

Who’s in the geopolitical crosshairs?

Why Saudi Arabia’s time to declare independence is now.

How China, through Huawei attempted to undermine our nuclear readiness

What Jerome Powell’s war on inflation and globalism means for our portfolios

Where the dividing line between living and dying is

All in 12 pages.

Your Subscription to Gold Goats ‘n Guns not only gives you the newsletter but also:

The Gold Goats ‘n Guns private chat on Slack to interact with the Community, boasting 15+ active members daily. Private Blog – Twice-weekly Video Market Reports, exclusive insights on politics, markets with actionable trading information. My Morning Munchings – Private blog posts giving you first crack at what I’m thinking is the important story of the day.

Sign up with Patreon to try it out. You will receive instructions from there to get all of the back issues of Gold Goats ‘n Guns.



See if I have what it takes to help you make sense of a world going quickly mad.

