“It’s not me you gotta worry about.”

— RIchard B.Riddick, Pitch Black

If we’re going to have a global war then first there needs to be a final separation between West and East.

The EU’s oil embargo and subsequent hostile actions against the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad tell you there is no going back to the old world order.

In St. Petersburg recently Vladimir Putin said exactly that. Globalization as the West has defined it is dead.



The old world order is dead. The West’s oligarchs will not survive what’s coming.



Putin may be LARPing as Peter the Great, but he’s not pretending any longer about what he’s prepared to do to his enemies.



After years of cajoling Europe to declare independence from Washington, Putin has finally realized the real order makers reside in Brussels and in Davos.



He handed them the divorce papers back in December, began proceedings in February and will likely finish the job in the coming weeks.



This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on the short and long term effects on this divorce between East and West, what it means for globalization, and what we need to do to survive.Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …

Discusses:

Why De-globalization follows De-Dollarization

How Russia’s oil network is affected

Why Russia’s outlook is complicated, even in victory

Who benefits from the emerging shipping shortage

Where we find allies will surprise you

All in 11 pages.

