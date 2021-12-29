If you thought the worst screenplay you’d have to endure this winter was anything written by a Wachowski sister, boy howdy are you wrong.
A couple of weeks ago I told you that Davos’ Last Stand bombed at the box office. Well, now I’m here to tell you that as bad as that movie’s opening weekend was, just wait for the resurrection of it later this year because they filmed the sequel, Omicron 2: COVID Boogaflu, at the same time.
And it’s coming this spring.
The problem for Bidenwood is Omicron spreads quickly but doesn’t hit nearly as hard as the original virus, or even the recent Delta variant.
After the early data came in, they realized this will be the last film in the series. So, they have one last chance to concoct a story they can use for the midterms.
Can’t let the opportunity of one last COVID wave go to waste can we?
Because these are people too incompetent at dealing with the actual problem and have pivoted completely to pure politics.
So, over the past few days we’ve seen a spate of about faces by the Biden administration and the Davos quislings with regards to COVID-19 and its offspring.
To which I’ll add the CDC just sunsetted the use of the PCR test as valid means for detecting Omicron because it can’t select between it and the flu. So it would seem all of this is finally over and that by the summer we can expect these terrible writers to move onto their next straight-to-streaming monstrosity.
The initial reaction to these announcements has been a little too much high-fiving and victory-lap dancing from the ‘right.’
Because here’s the thing. Do you think they don’t know all of this about Omicron’s transmissibility and severity?
Let’s run a few numbers for the sake of argument. Let’s assume Omicron is 20 times more transmissible but just one-tenth as severe. And severity is defined as requiring hospitalization.
With the speed at which this thing is ripping through the population, even millions of mild cases will still result in hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations over a short period of time. Because the rate of transmissibility will create a swell in hospitalizations that is just a function of math.
I’m not saying the numbers I have here are right. That’s not the point of the exercise. The point is that even if you crush the severity down by a factor of twenty over Delta, it’s still a lot of strain on any state’s medical system.
So spare me the idea that President Depends and Peppermint Psaki woke up yesterday and had a flirtation with being compassionate humans. No, these people are full-blown political animals who turned on a dime for a reason.
My numbers are likely wrong but you know who has the real numbers? Yup. The Bidenwood screenwriters.
So, the CDC lowers the quarantine period for health care workers down to five days so asymptomatic health care workers can go back to work as the new wave of hospitalizations happens and Biden throws it back to the states to deal with.
Then we find out from the Florida Surgeon General that the Biden administration is “actively preventing” distribution of Regeneron monoclonal antibodies, holding up shipments to Florida.
This is the end of Act I.
In Acts II and III we will be treated to some of the laziest writing in the history of American political cinema.
Act II will start silently, no more daily case counts because of the CDC invalidating the PCR test and everything seemingly returns to normal. During that time you can expect guys like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to gloat publicly over beating COVID by supporting freedom.
Then at the mid-point turn, hospitalizations run wild as the law of large numbers takes over and the same cohorts of people vulnerable to the flu are found quickly by Omicron. It spreads throughout the U.S. quickly possibly overwhelming some hospitals, especially in the places where there aren’t health care workers because they were all fired for not getting the clot-shot.
And guess who will get the blame for all of it? Their Public Enemy #1, the man who at this point is the biggest threat to the Biden administration as well as what’s left of the COVID phase to bankrupt the world known as the Great Reset….
Yup. Governor Ron DeSantis.
The messaging will all be for weeks to come, “We would have licked this thing if it wasn’t for DeSantis allowing it to incubate in Florida. The States did a terrible job containing this thing and now we’re all suffering for it.”
After that comes the worst Act III in history as Biden tries to swoop in on a Huey lobbing missiles at the Red States to take credit for the natural burnout of Omicron and ending COVID-9/11’s threat to humanity.
Expect a big grandstanding speech written by Aaron Sorkin about serving the common good as the denouement to ensure millions take the blue pill and go back to sleep.
It may wind up being the worst screenplay since Young Einstein. Unfortunately, it’ll do enough box office to keep MSNBC in business.
But it’s coming to a screen near you.
Join my Patreon if you aren’t a political hack
BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf
BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt
DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE
LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k
DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va
WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa
ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc
DGB: SXygreEdaAWESbgW6mG15dgfH6qVUE5FSE
Dear DeWine in Ohio says “We’re all gonna die!”
https://www.whio.com/news/coronavirus/dewine-hold-news-conference-wednesday-with-update-ohio-hospital-staffing-issues/N7HYN45MSRBGDHTXDIH7OADQVU/
Meanwhile I received 3 emails (at my workplace as an HR Rep and Safety Coordinator) in the same day from HHS; The first was about the “case count” of the moronic version being up by 11% in just a week! (woopty doo). The second was about the failed and discontinued PCR testing (never would get one because I knew how they worked from my days in nursing school). The third was the one about the “5 days quarantine, reduced from 10 days” with notes attached that it was because the original 10 days quarantine was “damaging our workforce”.
If other HR and safety personnel don’t look at those and laugh, we are in a world of hurt. All contradictory, each walking back what the prior one said.
HCQ & Invermectin have been actively withheld by the Brandon administration too-take your VAX shitheads! COVID 9/11 has long only been a political endeavor, I’m going to give DeSantis some credit and presume he’s still up to the task.
And Now – let’s move on to climate change. These evil bastards won’t give up because they can’t. They are as trapped as the Fed. Inflation, fuel crisis, food crisis next….GFC2….Reset CBDCs – and They own it all.
I’m off to South Africa in 2022 (Cape Town) – at least there the government are so incompetent they have no way of controlling their people. I was talking to a colleague who lives in Wilderness – up the Garden Route. he says many are moving there to get away from the cities which are slowly imploding.
All you need are solar panels, a bore hole, and a garden. Hunker down at let it go over your head.
An Australian immunilogist put me onto the blogvof Igor Chudov, who in turn links to Sirotkin of the big house.
Upshot – Omicron wont be the last variant, it is a benign way station on a road to something that will truly suck. Genetcally speaking, is mutating its way back towards the original Sars Cov 1 from 2003. That had a mortality of 10%. Coupled with all the trashed innate immune systems from mass vax , this is not good. If these guys are right, this will go on for 20 years and kill 200 million people, like the plagues of old. This will demolish the system as we know it.
https://igorchudov.substack.com/p/severe-omicron-vindicates-antivax
…If an infection with Omicron is unlikely to make a patient severely ill but leaves some immunity in its wake, it could act as a “natural vaccine,” said Dr. Bruce Walker, an immunologist and founding director of the Ragon Institute in Cambridge, Mass.”… LaTimes…good news theory…
https://www.latimes.com/science/story/2021-12-17/could-omicron-variant-be-good-for-the-pandemic
Except omicron doesn’t exist. Thus the “flu susceptible” will be quite safe and so will Governor Ron DeSantis. Whatever happens next will be the hastily adjusted phase 2 of the DAVOS plan, which will be increasing economic pain and chaos.
From a policy and narrative perspective it most certainly does. And that is all that matters. Facts dont matter to these people only the “facts” they can create and only when everyone reading my work gets this can we finally get past them and their gatekeepers
Another truth zinger.
Next, War in Europe…forget it. No ships, planes or dog sledges will make it across the Atlantic to reinforce Europe and “getting back in the fight.” No ocean big enough to hide a carrier battle group, (or whatever).
Winter arrives again ,Snives,coughs and colds. Its the flu season: move on.
DAVOS act IV….Astro coming, Wall Street floats IPO shovels.
President Brandon Address nation, “Every American gets a shovel.” Dem’s push for $20 trillion FDD bill. (FedDigsDeeper.)
And now what will they do … Need a new writer…
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/disease/cdc-admits-covid-tests-are-invalid/
Historically, and whether it was fair / accurate or not, “Florida Man” was depicted as a toothless idiot who wrestled aligators barefoot. New Yorkers were depicted as intelligentia who cursed too much.
Lately, all the New Yorkers are claiming on TV that they support lock downs and forced shots. But they are vacationing, and increasingly MOVING, to Florida. Lockdowns for thee, not for me.
Lately, I have noticed that Florida Man is telling the arriving New Yorkers not to act like the morons they are back in NY. Bill boards are up all over Florida, telling visitors — and especially new residents — not to vote the way they did in NY / NJ / IL or else they will have to run away again.
The toothless alligator wrestling Florida Man is not hesitating to tell the New Yorkers how stupid they are and how they should go back to NY and enjoy the “paradise” they voted for. New Yorkers aren’t smart enough to wrestle an animal that evolved little in the last 50 million years — election machine levers are seemingly a challenge for NY.
The sad (or funny) thing here is that I left the theater in the middle of Act I. And I suspect millions of others have as well. Congress is a Jan. 6th clown show, the world’s premier law enforcement agency can’t find Ray Epps on his multi-million dollar ranch in Arizona & Biden repeats: “Lets go Brandon! I agree”.
And to top it all off, Russia Today is trolling Woke America, with a really hilarious Christmas video:
Russia Mocks Woke American Snowflakes With Christmas Diversity Guide
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-mocks-woke-american-snowflakes-christmas-diversity-guide
Since I have unplugged from corporate media, the only thing I really miss is not having a TV Guide. It would be great to come home from work and have a serious media line-up of trusted sources ready to go; individuals who stand by what they write and say: eg. : Glen Greenwald on Monday night, Tom Luongo of Tuesday night, etc. But I suppose that will eventually straighten itself out.
They all promised Biden would restore “normalcy to America”, but I really suspect that millions now miss the tranquil years of the Trump Era. I feel like Iraq won the Second Gulf War and Baghdad Bob is running the United States from the Babylon Bee.
I have been outraged and depressed over the last year, but now I find myself laughing at the ludicrousness of it all.