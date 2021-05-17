“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I —

I took the one less traveled by…”

— Robert Frost

After more than a year of intense stress and psychological torture, I realized it was time to reclaim something vital which was getting lost.

The real world beckoned and it the minute I stepped back into it I was reminded why I went to it in the first place. Man builds his future with a purpose in mind. He acts to alleviate stress over an uncertain future. That meant, for me, building more than just this newsletter and my audience, it meant digging out a new foundation for something new.

The world needs a new house built. The question is who should build it and how?

I know from experience, strong houses are built from the ground up. The Great Reset is all about blowing apart the old house while keeping the roof intact.

… Klaus Schwab and I have very different views on how one builds a house.

And now the question is, will we work on his terms or our own?

Because what’s becoming increasingly clear is not only do they not know how to build anything, if they fail they will prevent us from upstaging them.

This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on the the steps we must take to get back into balance and reclaim the real world from the men who have us believing in the fake one they’ve created.Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …

Discusses:

How the World Economic Forum are terrible builders.

What role Bitcoin and Gold play in our building a new system

How we reframe the problems unleashed by a failing Great Reset

Who is the newest player in the Silver Industry that could change it forever?

How our portfolio both protects us and provides the capital to be builders.

Why I decided to go back to the woods to build back better.

All in 10 pages.

Your Subscription to Gold Goats ‘n Guns not only gives you the newsletter but also:

The Gold Goats ‘n Guns private chat on Slack to interact with the Community, boasting 15+ active members daily. Private Blog – Twice-weekly Video Market Reports, exclusive insights on politics, markets with actionable trading information.

Sign up with Patreon to try it out. You will receive instructions from there to get all of the back issues of Gold Goats ‘n Guns.



See if I have what it takes to help you make sense of a world going quickly mad.

