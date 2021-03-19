“It’s all ball bearings, nowadays”

Last month things were serio-comic. This month we’re on the edge of a civilizational war.

The world careens from stem to stern seemingly overnight as the obsession of the elites with power continues, even though their opponents have already countered all of their big weapons.

The Davos Crowd is fully aligned now to take down Russia, it has no other option .

And they think they’ll sell this war of “all against all” to people through their quest to save the planet.

… That’s why the Green New Deal is indispensible.

And that’s why The Davos Crowd will lose. Because they don’t and won’t control the flow of energy, Russia will.

I’m not talking about oil either.

