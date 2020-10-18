“There are only two things to remember.

Number one…Don’t Stop …

and number two…Keep Going!”

— Frank Zappa

I don’t like to admit this, but I’ve been wrong.



I’ve underestimated the extent to which The Davos Crowd are willing to burn down the world to bring about their Great Reset.



And it’s nearly too late to do much about it.



The panopticon is in our sewers, not just our phones…



… and the machinery will grind along no matter who wins the U.S. Election.



Donald Trump will slow the process down, but his first term showed us the limit of what one man can do.



So, it’s time for us to hunker down, look to securing a future for our children and keep our spines straight.



Discusses:

What drives men to their hubristic ends

Why we have to be humble to survive this.

How Turkey’s Expansions are exploding the Middle East and C. Asia

Why the new gold bull market created a new opportunity for a top-tier exploration company

Why, for all their power, we should bet on the incompetence of central planners.

All in 10 pages.

Be well and remember to always keep your stick on the ice,

