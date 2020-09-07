Last week I sat down with Crypto Rich and Alexander Mercouris of The Duran for a wide-ranging talk on what’s happening in this evolving crisis period.

We identify the throughline of what’s happening and use that as the controlling idea for all of the different sections of the talk.

From the Coronapocalypse, to Julian Assange and Edward Snowden to the politics of the Alexei Navalny alleged poisoning, Alex and I bridge these topics to what’s happening in the U.S. and why the European Union is becoming more and more desperate in Brexit talks.

Here’s the whole thing in four parts. Follow the links to watch these on BitTube and help Crypto Rich who has been harangued off of Google’s anti-competitive YouTube.

Part #1: Exclusive to BitTube – the Politics of the Coronapocalypse

Part #2: Assange, Snowden, Flynn and Clinesmith

Part #3: Trump, Biden and How Obama is the Architect of the U.S.’s Misery

Part #4: How the Election is the Fulcrum of the Future Geopolitics of the West

