I sat down for a long talk with long-time community member, Crypto Rich, and Editor-in-Chief of The Duran, Alexander Mercouris, covering a wide range of topics.

But they all came back to the same basic point — The unrest in the United States serves a lot of purposes for some very powerful people and Donald Trump has to be extremely careful how he proceeds if he wants to get re-elected.

We recorded this Friday July 2nd just as the news about Ghislaine Maxwell had been arrested so these are our unfiltered early thoughts. For a more considered analysis check out my blog post from later the same day here.

These are not on YouTube because well, we know why. Click the links to watch these on BitTube.TV.

Part 1: https://bittube.tv/post/8af8fddb-a8b5-4fac-b992-187e7fec0f42

Part 2: https://bittube.tv/post/50f03ee4-2e19-4c31-850c-959037e2044f

Part 3: https://bittube.tv/post/4f5676cb-7ecf-48fe-8f19-f16c1329832e

