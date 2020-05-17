“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the

populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led

to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of

hobgoblins, all of them imaginary..”

— H.L. Mencken

Now that COVID-19 is mostly behind us, the biggest threat we face is convincing people to come out of their homes and become part of the living world again. Trapped in a cave, unable to face the real world the battle lines between prosperity and depravity have been drawn.

The elites I call The Davos Crowd have played the biggest hoax possible on us and we allowed them to to so by turning our basic humanity into a weakness and making fear of a virus into a virtue for some.

They only did this because their world is collapsing and this is their last, best hope for victory.

What they have done is create an new army of skeptics, now truly angry at their depravity. And they will have to contend with a backlash that is more than they can handle.

But the first obstacle is overcoming those who don’t want to see the truth of the real thing to fear thanks to COVID-19, the power grab.

They will refuse to be drawn out of their caves and into knowledge. They will fight the truth as if their lives depend on it.

This month's Gold Goats 'n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses the how hard it will be to rebuild a world broken by reducing millions to terrified anxiety addicts and what we have to do to regain our command of the narrative.

Discusses:

Why so many refuse to leave The Cave of ignorance

How our leadership used us to create something far worse than a war.

What’s happening to our food supply and why it may not correct itself.

Where a number of our precious metals companies are headed.

How we were warned by two very important recent movies of what is now our reality.

All in 10 pages.

Your Subscription to Gold Goats ‘n Guns not only gives you the newsletter but also:

The Gold Goats ‘n Guns private chat on Slack to interact with the Community, boasting 15+ active members daily. Private Blog – Twice-weekly Video Market Reports, exclusive insights on politics, markets with actionable trading information.

Sign up with Patreon to try it out. You will receive instructions from there to get all of the back issues of Gold Goats ‘n Guns.



