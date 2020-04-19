“District 12: Where you can starve to death in safety.”

— The Hunger Games

There’s something very ugly happening while we are locked in our homes under effective house arrest.

The elites I call The Davos Crowd are pushing for a global transnational superstate based on privation and restricted movement. Since the failed to get it with trade deals like TPP and TTIP, COVID-19 is the test run for the next iterations of it.

They see what’s happening and are scared.

As the world they’ve built on debt and serfdom fails, they are pushing for a new world based on the same model but with worse options for us.

This is a world similar to the one depicted in the popular book and film series, The Hunger Games, and we need to realize that that is what’s happening and how to combat it.

If we don’t stand against this now and say “No,” then we are looking at a world where our children will be born into bondage where the chains are implanted in their wrists and their choices few.

This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on how this Brave new world is unfolding and what we have to do to stop it.Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …

Discusses:

How The Hunger Games isn’t allegory but the plan for our future

How the response to COVID-19 from governments will reshape the world.

How gold protected you better than the dollar even during a grinding bear market

Where to play the energy markets now that the old model has broken

Why the relationship between farmer and livestock is the model for civilization

All in 10 pages.

Your Subscription to Gold Goats ‘n Guns not only gives you the newsletter but also:

The Gold Goats ‘n Guns private chat on Slack to interact with the Community, boasting 15+ active members daily. Private Blog – Twice-weekly Video Market Reports, exclusive insights on politics, markets with actionable trading information.

See if I have what it takes to help you make sense of a world going quickly mad.

Be well and remember to always keep your stick on the ice,

