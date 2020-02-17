February 2020 Issue Gold Goats ‘n Guns Newsletter

“We don’t need no uniforms, we have no disguise

Divided we stand, together we’ll rise…”

— Marillion “White Feather”

(Subscribe to the newsletter here)

Change is never welcomed by those that have profited from the past. And we’ve witnessed two things that have fundamentally altered the path of the Western World.

Donald Trump beat the Deep State coup against him. They aren’t done attacking him, but they are now fighting rear guard actions to save as many of their skins as possible before he exacts his revenge.

Brexit has happened and the EU, because of it, is a project with a defined shelf life now. Their facade is broken. Their bulwark against populism failed!

And because of this the changes coming to the world are neither predictable nor unwelcome. Holding back the tide only produces more chaos later.

The pressure on Angela Merkel in Germany is reaching a breaking point. Her party is revolting against her.

Nigel Farage can take a well-deserved rest now that Boris Johnson has Farage’s marching orders on how to negotiate the next stage of Brexit.

This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on a subtle shift in our strategy now that there’s been a couple of blood in the streets moments for us to trade against.Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …

Discusses:

How much we gain from populism’s recent victories

How what’s happening in Germany will destroy the EU

Will the coronavirus break China?

Why we’re shifting our LNG strategy.

How Nigel Farage taught us all we can change the world

All in 9 pages.

Your Subscription to Gold Goats ‘n Guns not only gives you the newsletter but also:

The Gold Goats ‘n Guns private chat on Slack to interact with the Community, boasting 15+ active members daily. Private Blog – Twice-weekly Video Market Reports, exclusive insights on politics, markets with actionable trading information.

Sign up with Patreon to try it out. You will receive instructions from there to get all of the back issues of Gold Goats ‘n Guns.

Tom Luongo

Publisher of Gold Goats ‘n Guns

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

