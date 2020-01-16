“The life of a repo man is always intense.”

— Miller “Repo Man”

(Subscribe to the newsletter here)

Last month we talked about the growing divide between the people and their governments. This month the divide opens wider between different governments.

Support his attack on Iran or not, Donald Trump set in motion a chain of events which will change the face o the world.

At the same time the Fed is trapped holding back the tide of higer interest rates in the Repo Markets.

These two conflicts will play out in 2020 and the people in charge are being pushed to their breaking points.

Trump is fending off a domestic coup by the Democrats while holding his own party at bay.

Angela Merkel is facing the same thing. So is Benjamin Netanyahu.

And all of this will play out allowing men like Mike Pompeo to turn Iraq into the new battlefield on which the future of the Middle East will be fought.

This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter again focuses on the state of play in geopolitics and how that affects the most important markets in the world, the currency markets.Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …

Discusses:

Why Trump’s killing Soleimani touched off a global geopolitical storm

How angry European leaders are at the U.S. for treating them like vassals.

How gold and oil responded to the attack and why we’re positioned well.

What is driving a new bull market in Bitcoin and how to play it

How important a shy young man from Canada changed my life.

All in 10 pages.

Your Subscription to Gold Goats ‘n Guns not only gives you the newsletter but also:

The Gold Goats ‘n Guns private chat on Slack to interact with the Community, boasting 15+ active members daily. Private Blog – Twice-weekly Video Market Reports, exclusive insights on politics, markets with actionable trading information.

Sign up with Patreon to try it out. You will receive instructions from there to get all of the back issues of Gold Goats ‘n Guns.

See if I have what it takes to help you make sense of a world going quickly mad.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

