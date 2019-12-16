“It seems that if there was any truth to our language,

trust would be a four-letter word.”

— Joel “Risky Business”

(Subscribe to the newsletter here)

“Division!” rang out on the floor of British Parliament over Brexit so many times this past year it became a symbol of the growing gulf between the people and those that are supposed to represent them.

2019 was the transition year. 2020 will be the year of emerging political crisis.

The Division Bell will not stop ringing.

And those with power will continue to fight a losing battle against rising anger at their rule. Because the lies are so thick and the promises so fake that the longer it continues the worse the backlash will be.

Investing in 2020 will be an exercise in watching the carefully managed narratives of central bankers and politicians collapse under the weight of crushing debt.

Leaders will change, governments fall and central banks exposed as incapable and incompetent.

This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on the state of play in geopolitics and how that affects the most important markets in the world, the currency markets.

Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …

Discusses:

What happened to change the course of the future in 2019

Why the dollar is still king… for now.

How our GGnG strategy stacked up versus the Markets

Why struggling for survival is what, in the end, delivers success.

All in 9 pages.

Your Subscription to Gold Goats ‘n Guns not only gives you the newsletter but also:

The Gold Goats ‘n Guns private chat on Slack to interact with the Community, boasting 15+ active members daily. Private Blog – Twice-weekly Video Market Reports, exclusive insights on politics, markets with actionable trading information.

Sign up with Patreon to try it out. You will receive instructions from there to get all of the back issues of Gold Goats ‘n Guns. See if I have what it takes to help you make sense of a world going quickly mad.

Be well and remember to always keep your stick on the ice

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

