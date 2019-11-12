Nigel Farage formed an informal Brexit Alliance with Boris Johnson who dog-whistled his concession on a Sunday Night interview, saving Brexit from The Davos Crowd… for now. And if Brexit occurs as Farage wants, it spells the end of Angela Merkel in Germany.

I covered this in yesterday’s blog post in more detail.

Merkel’s troubles in the Bundesrat can be found here.

Germany’s political and economic issues can be found here as well.

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

