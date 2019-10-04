“I like your style Dude … but do you have to use so many cuss words?” “The fuck you talkin’ about?” – The Big Lebowski

When Donald Trump won the 2016 election it was obvious to many, including myself, that he could be what Strauss & Howe called, ‘The Grey Champion’ in their seminal book “The Fourth Turning.”

The Grey Champion isn’t perfect. In fact, he’s a strongman. He can be a force for good or evil, depending on the times. At his essence, he is the right person in the right place at the right time to usher in a new era of human society for the next cycle of generations, usually four lasting around 85 years, or one human lifetime.

Past Grey Champions in the U.S have been FDR and Abraham Lincoln. Neither of these men would be people I would consider having been good for the country or, frankly, the world.

But they were ideally placed to shepherd and, most importantly, put into effect the changes demanded by the people as the Prophet Generation (Baby Boomers) gives way to the Nomads (Gen X) who hold the fort until the Heroes (Millenials) decide what comes next, for good or ill.

They were strong enough figures to overcome the enormous forces arrayed against them and, in the end, win out, forcing a new regime into being.

So, looking back over the near three years of Trump has he lived up to this ideal? I don’t think so for a number of reasons but I do think the potential is still there.

Trump’s strengths and weaknesses as a political player have been on full display from the beginning. And he’s made a number of errors which have cost him dearly to this point.

Most of these have to do with foreign policy, which I have outlined in gory detail nearly every day for three years. And it was these deals he’s made on foreign policy, outsourcing it to advisers like H.R. McMaster, John Bolton and James Mattis, to gain time to deal with his domestic enemies that have done the most damage.

I think Trump now sees the traps set for him and how badly they will boomerang on him this election season. He’s begun changing course on issues like Iran, Syria and, yes, Ukraine.

And for this he is now being targeted, quite amateurishly, for removal from office. Of this I’m convinced at this point.

Since Ukraine cuts across so many different narratives of the past few years, going all the way back to 2013 EU accession talks, it is no wonder that President Trump calls to the new Ukrainian President, who isn’t one of ‘our guys’ like Poroshenko was, would be heavily scrutinized.

Anything that sniffed even vaguely like Presidential overreach would be used against Trump to remove him from office. This is the standard Alinsky tactic of accusing your opponent of what you are guilty of to de-legitimize any information that comes out of the investigation.

This tactic is nothing new. It’s all they ever do folks, because Trump has already proven he’s immune to ‘Nuts and Sluts.‘

And this brings me back to my original point, which is that only Donald Trump has the skills, temperament and lack of shame needed to fight this fight the way he has.

Comedian Stephen Crowder made this point recently and I think that rant is worth your fifteen minutes.

It’s nice to see Crowder finally come around and realize what Trump’s true value is to the world. It isn’t his wisdom or his inherent morality. He’s not been sent here by god to save us from the heathen.

He’s not Orange Jesus, as I pointed out ages ago.

He’s just the guy with the right set of skills for his time and place. To combat the incessantly woke and the cravenly corrupt you need a guy narcissist without shame. One who will scrap on the battlefields he knows well, the media, and when given an ounce of leverage will push it to its hilt.

And you need a man ruthless enough to be vindictive.

Trump tried to be magnanimous to Hillary. She repaid him with bile, deceit and three years of hell. His dipping his toe into Ukraine sent all of Washington into veritable apoplexy. Everyone’s got dirty fingers there be it from the coup on the Maidan, to arms sales, gas deals, false flags and, the big one from Trump’s perspective, RussiaGate.

Pat Buchanan, at the start of Trump’s presidency, warned us that Trump was not Nixon. Nixon resigned out of shame and for the good of the office and the country. Trump would not go so gently into that good night.

He was built of different stuff. Right or wrong they would have to drag him out of the Oval Office feet first. And that’s where we are now.

And that trait alone is what makes him still a potential Grey Champion. Because he can beat this impeachment trap that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff have set for him if he’s smart and if he has the goods to take down the right people.

But at some point Trump will have to stop trying to make a deal with these people and act. He will have to stop trying to get them to like him and use his office as it is written in the Constitution and not let weasels like Schiff and Jerry Nadler define it for him.

If he does that he’ll be The Dude, the man for his time and place. If not, he’ll just be another pretender in a nice suit and his head in a toilet.

