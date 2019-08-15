I recently sat down with Paul from Silverdoctors.com for an interview in which I tried to lay out all of the connections from capital flows, to Italian politics, to Hong Kong.

It all comes down to uncertainty and a brewing sovereign debt crisis that will remake the way we view the world.

trap in for 45 minutes of my trying really hard to keep it clean.

Join my Patreon if you want to learn how to protect yourself and Install Brave if you realize Google is trying to remove all your protections.

