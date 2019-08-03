I got to chat with one of my all-time heroes the other day while taking in the sights of gorgeous Northern New Mexico, Lew Rockwell. Lew is a legend in the libertarian community and the father, in my opinion, of the modern libertarian movement.

Lew was the first person to publish my work and without that encouragement (I still remember the email response, “Brilliant! Send a pic and a bio.”) I wouldn’t be here today.

So, without any further preamble here’s my talk with Lew.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

