“Though we know that time has wings,

We’re the ones that have to fly.

No matter what they say.”

— “Everyday Glory” RUSH

They say good things come to those who wait. Well, in investing, there is no other investor class to which that aphorism is more appropriate than gold investors.

Eight long years of grinding bear market activity is over.

June was the month that the bull trend that began last winter was confirmed.

And now that the new gold bull is here, it portends a huge shift in public sentiment which will accompany a complete breakdown of trust.

That’s what a gold bull market means. Confidence lost. Trust, reluctantly given is never regained once it has been lost.

But, it’s not just gold. Bitcoin rallied in the second quarter in a way that almost defies description. And in coming months we will explore the generational shift in attitudes about money and investing that comes with this bull market.

This month's Gold Goats 'n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on what the beginning of this bull market means to gold and cryptocurrency investors as well as taking a stark look at our perishing republic.

Discusses:

The nuts and bolts of gold’s breakout and why it will sustain it.

The transparent political shuffling of deckchairs on the EU Titanic

A review of our major gold-related holding and what we should expect.

The events that led to a insane volatility in Bitcoin to end Q2

Why July 4th has become a pale reflection of Thomas Jefferson’s historic words

All in 9 pages.

