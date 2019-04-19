Interview: Divergent Point Podcast

Earlier this week I sat down with Marc over at Divergent Point podcast to discuss all manner of good stuff from Brexit to the Culture and all points in between.

It was a great time talking directly with a Briton who has watched the slow-motion betrayal of Theresa May over Brexit with horror.

And it is absolutely wonderful to see new people moved enough by what’s happening to take matters into their own hands and build a network to challenge what’s coming.

Thanks to Marc for the invitation.

Here’s a link to the show (b/c for some reason WordPress will not convert it into an embed).

