When Warren Woke Up to A World Without Her

“When your enemy is making a mistake, why interrupt them?” – Napoleon.
Elizabeth Warren’s national political career is over. And malignant narcissist that she is she keeps trying to score rhetorical points against Donald Trump, thinking if she can just get in a good one, she’ll stop being a laughing stock.
But, that’s not going to happen. She’s accumulating nicknames now at a rate that is faster than black men are leaving the Democrats.
Fauxcahontas
Lie-awatha
Last of the Fauxhicans
Fraudazuma
Fakeagawea
After being thoroughly rebuked by the Cherokee Nation for using her DNA results (which, by the way, make her more Aryan than Hitler) for cheap political purposes, Warren continues to debase herself stridently rallying her supporters to force Trump to pay up on his ‘bet’ with her that she is significantly Native American.
She went from possibly being of Cherokee origin to being the founding member of the Slapaho tribe.
Because, seriously, someone needs to slap some sense into her.
And if this incident proves anything it is that she’s surrounded by the worst political strategists this side of Hillary Clinton.
My dad used to say, “It is better to be thought an idiot than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.” Honestly that may be the longest sentence my dad ever spoke aloud.
It’s too bad Lizzie’s dad didn’t teach her that.
But, what’s truly awe-inspiring about this beginning of the Me Sioux Movement here is how unbelievably tone deaf Warren is to how things work in politics now.
Hyper-partisan liberal jackasses like Warren have been protected by our lying media for so long that it made them sloppy. She thought she would be able to run with her DNA results and have the media make Trump respond to her and she could remain relevant as a fighter coming into November 6th.
What she did was commit the biggest political own-goal since Rudy Guiliani attacked Ron Paul on 9/11 in 2008, thus sparking the political rebellion which is reaching its zenith today and ended Guiliani’s political career.
I say it all the time, power makes you stupid. It also makes you lazy. I used to think Guiliani’s mistake was the acme of political laziness and stupidity.
But, he’s got nothing over on Warren. At least he made it to the presidential debate stage.
Warren, like most of the Democrats, still think this is 2006 or 2008. They still think TV news matters.
She thought she could lever up the platform of the dying news media to put the Master of Social Media, the Crown Prince of Trollville and nine-time winner of the World Shitlord Championship, Donald Trump on his back foot.
She’s an Affirmative Action Welfare Queen, using a family anecdote about her mom’s black hair to help her get a job at Harvard. For her entire political career she has made a mockery not only of those she’s supposed to be the champion of, the disenfranchised minorities they believe are being suppressed by White Privilege, she mocks the very people who were actually disenfranchised by White European Colonialists.
Native Americans.
How none of Warren’s handlers or the dim-bulbs at the DNC didn’t see this coming is beyond me.
But, you know, stupid is as stupid does. And Elizabeth Warren may be the stupidest politician on the national stage in my lifetime.
Because if there is one thing Warren’s DNA results prove is that as a Yankee from Massachusetts she is more likely the descendant of someone who owes reparations to the Cherokee than she is an ancestor of one of the victims on the Trail of Tears.
Someone should start a GoFundMe for that. Spreading Bull’s Reparations Fund.
Moreover, this entire affair highlights just how bad everything has become for the Democrats.
They pushed identity politics beyond the bounds of absurdity. And now Warren thought, at the last minute, before the biggest election in the party’s history, one where they rightly are fighting for their lives, and she meme’s herself into irrelevancy.
That is Elizabeth Warren in ten seconds of comedy brilliance. (H/T to @RealHalseyNews for making the connection).
Warren will ultimately be crucified by the very people who put her on a pedestal, the insane Cultural Marxists who will throw her under the bus now for being exactly the person they accuse every other white person in America of being.
Because Warren’s stupidity here will only energize Trump supporters to go to the polls to put their thumb on the scale hoping to launch Lizzie and the rest of their lynch mob into the ash bin of history.
Fitting end to one of the most embarrassing political figures of the century.
39 thoughts on “When Warren Woke Up to A World Without Her”
Great insight Mr. Luongo. This article had me rolling 🤣. Good riddance to bad rubbish, God Speed.
That was hilarious…. thank you Mr. Luongo.
you are welcome… Seedy….happy to be of help
Tom I know you are trying to milk this as much as you can to show Locohauntus is a mentally deranged woman but using the term “native americans” for the Indians is really false. they have found off the coast of Maryland and virginia remains of Europeans and their tools that predate fake “native American Indians” by at least 10,000 years. that info is still available if you google and appeared in the british paper the independent on 2/28/12
Tom,
Have you and Lee Stranahan discussed the information at VBICover-up.com, pointing to Brett Kavanaugh’s role in the coverup of Vince Foster’s murder? Or … did you both just blow it off as “conspiracy theory”?
No. When we did the interview I didn’t know anything about that part of Kavanaugh’s past and moreover, it wasn’t germane to the discussion at hand. So, while it is important in some respects, the bigger picture was winning the confirmation battle to beat back the Democrats.
No victory is truly flawless despite my writing headlines to the contrary.
Not “germane”, huh? Brilliant, 100% evasive response. The Kavanaugh-Starr-Foster scandal, for any self-described “researcher” who could assess the brutal truth inside an hour or two of reading at FBICover-up.com, trumps (pun intended) in a completely bi-partisan manner any delusionary chasing of one’s tail at the “left vs. right” matrix. The scandal is huge.
Is there a point to being this hostile? I’m not omniscient Jerry, so I’m sorry if I don’t know everything you think I’m supposed to know.
What’s your point on this? That Trump is covering up for Hillary’s crimes?
The “swamp” Trump lied about draining is the point. Lee, yourself and many others have mistakenly turned the Kavanaugh spectacle into a unnecessarily overly-heated partisan issue, when it’s nothing to do with “right vs. left”, but everything to do with the .01% vs. the 99.9%. Attorney Allan Favish argued the case and was denied in 2004 by a totally corrupt Supreme Court … is the point.
https://onenessofhumanity.wordpress.com/2018/10/16/kavanaugh-starr-coverup-in-foster-death-not-going-away/
Kavanaugh scares me for a couple reasons.
His authorship of the “Patriot Act” being #1.
But no one is perfect and stemming the tide of the now radical left must be a priority.
The Constitution is not a fluid document and I still believe that Judge K is better than any democrat appointee.
I guess time will tell.
Hi Tom,
Really lucky I found your site. Darn fine journalism and opinion.
As far as Liz Warren goes, I am sure she is Cherokee, I heard from a friend in Missouri that her Indian name is “Grey Beaver”….
Either that, or the tests are correct and she has more in common with the JEEP than the TRIBE…
Best regards for you and yours,
Gunny
LOL.. Glad you’re here Gunny.
Bravo. As a UC Berkeley master’s grad ’17, I experienced Jaron Lanier’s “Digital Maoism” PC mob up-close & it had combat military veterans crying for the future of America. I hope this is a watershed moment on the PC mob’s journey to the dustbin of history.
Thanks Jim…
Wow, outstanding. Insight and humor. You, sir, will now be a go to site for me.
thanks M-K… glad to have made your day
Jerry Alatalo is a high functioning “Coexist” NPC. You can tell by his concern trolling and soy-induced aggression. Fuck him and fuck his pussyhat handlers and any of his future virtue signaling dialogue trees hot fixed overnight into the program from the main SJW server. As if his act is fooling anyone. What a joke.
If you think Jerry’s comments are bad, they are nothing compared to the ones I junk everyday from the same Verizon server in NYC that come in literally from Soros Central under different usernames.
I don’t even post them anymore I simply junk them and let them waste their time crafting vitriol no one will ever read.