The Trump/Bannon Show Distracts from the Tightening Hillary Noose

This is a difficult week of news to parse if you aren’t a full-blown conspiratard like me. Back in August Halsey English and I made waves with our theory that President Trump and Steve Bannon were working with Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange to roll up their Democrat opposition protecting Hillary Clinton from prosecution.

This week we see all of the dots finally connected and conveniently Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury” is leaked which casts shade on Trump and Bannon’s relationship. It has now boiled over into a very public feud.

To Distract, Perchance to Dream…

Part of me doesn’t believe a word of this and feels it’s all a distraction, if not a ploy by Trump, to attack Bannon just as he’s setting the trap for everyone involved in the phony Russia-gate story. It’s no secret that Bannon had little use for both Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner setting policy in the White House.

And his statements to Wolff, if true, I’m sure angered Trump greatly. Using Trump’s fierce loyalty to his family against him would be a surefire way to create a breach between him and Bannon that wasn’t there previously.

Because let’s not forget that Bannon is a loose cannon. He has very strong opinions on how to fight this ‘WAR’ against the political left. I’m still convinced that he was behind the outing of Harvey Weinstein which began the entire backlash against Hollywood, helping to enable Trump’s Department of Justice in uncovering pedophilia and human trafficking.

And this culminated with Trump’s expansive Executive Orders from a few weeks ago declaring a State of Emergency with respect to ‘human rights violations’ and ‘corruption.’ Those executive orders are targeted directly at all of Trump’s political enemies.

And he has Bannon to thank for laying the political groundwork to allow them to be issued without so much as a peep from Trump’s opponents in the media and Deep State. Because without l’affair Weinstein and the persistent public backlash which has destroyed the Democrats’ ability to attack Trump as a sexual predator, Trump doesn’t get the tax bill through or any of the other ‘wins’ he’s taking credit for.

But, don’t cry for Bannon. He doesn’t want the credit. He wants the wins. And if, in his mind Jared Kushner and Ivanka are dirty and impediments to the MAGA agenda, then he’s going to go after them full-voice until he’s kicked to the curb. That’s who this guy is.

If that puts him on the outs with Trump then so be it. But, I don’t buy it.

What I buy is Trump looking like he’s cutting ties to Breitbart to sow confusion and improve his image with the political center.

The Assange Connection

Now, back to Assange. The democrats and the Clintons have been terrified of Julian Assange for over a year now. Their fury at Wikileaks masks a deep-seated fear that Assange has all the goods needed to land so many people in jail it beggars belief.

And that’s the problem. The truth doesn’t matter in an age of continued gaslighting, ‘Fake News’ and outright lying. For Trump to move against Hillary Clinton and her protectors at the FBI, Justice and State Departments, as well as the DNC, an overwhelming amount of evidence has to be produced consistently over time to sway public opinion far enough that moving against her won’t immediately provoke a political battle that can’t be won.

This is why Trump allowed Mueller to be named Special Counsel. If he was serious about hanging the Clintons it would have to be done with a rope they braided. It would have to unfold tortuously over months which eventually made everyone involved look like they were on a political witch hunt.

And that’s exactly what Mueller’s investigation has done. And don’t think for a second that Bannon wasn’t part of the process that helped that along by providing an outlet for the counter narrative to the one the mainstream media was spinning.

So, when we get to this week’s pyrotechnics in the media as well as Chappaqua we almost forget that Trump’s legal team put forth the opinion which supports Assange and Wikileaks in the case of the DNC emails which they published during the campaign.

And the upshot of the legal argument is that Trump can pardon Assange pre-emptively because the method of publication satisfies standing Supreme Court decisions, namely the Bartnicki First Amendment Test.

Trump’s legal team would only put forth that opinion if they knew, with certainty, that Wikileaks did not steal the emails directly nor were acting in concert with the person/agency that did.

This formed the basis of our theory that Trump and Bannon would be able to go forward with attacking Hillary and the Democrats because Assange had given Congressman Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) the definitive proof of not only the source of the leak but also details about Uranium One and the Trump Dossier that have come out since then.

The Bannon Reality Show

So, while the feud between Trump and Bannon may be real today because Bannon disparaged Trump’s children and that crosses an unforgivable line, Trump is also running a psy-op on his opposition by blowing it all completely out of proportion to distract from what comes next.

Hillary’s approval rating is at 25-year lows and dropping. Mueller’s investigation is unraveling. Fusion GPS can no longer hide from the Devin Nunes and the House Intelligence Committee. And Jeff Sessions’ do-nothing Justice Department just re-opened the investigation into Hillary’s e-mail server.

When the noose closes the desperation starts. Wolff’s book was brought forward to hurt Trump by creating a fight between him and Bannon. The Clinton’s likely torched their house in Chappaqua to cover their tracks. Huma Abedin has been completely exposed, along with former FBI Director James Comey.

And the news is ripe with Bannon being fired from Breitbart by Trump loyalist, Heather Mercer. It’s all part of the show folks. The warm-up band is just finishing their set. The main event is about to begin.

And Hillary’s fate was sealed the day Steve Bannon left the White House secure that he and Trump had her dead to rights. All we had to do was be patient.

