More Containment Breached: The BBC Outs U.S./ISIS Complicity in Syria

I know this will come as a shock to my regular readers, but the U.S. has been working with ISIS the entire time. Previously the Russian Ministry of Defense released unequivocal evidence of our allowing ISIS to move through areas controlled by U.S/Kurdish SDF forces to avoid Syrian Arab Army confrontation.

Now, no less a news source than the BBC, itself a major member of the U.S. Department of Disinformation, is now openly reporting this and outing Secretary of Defense James Mattis’ lies about why we are still in Syria. Of course, the BBC is whitewashing all of this and portrays it as some triumph of humanitarianism.

But, it isn’t. Allowing ISIS to roam freely was always the plan in Syria so that it could overthrow the Assad government. Now that that operation has failed, Plan D is to remain in country to keep a toe-hold in the region.

Without them as the bogeyman how can the McCain-wing of the U.S. Deep State and the Pentagon continue to justify our presence there? And the reason why we are there is to keep Iran and Russia from running the table.

But, newsflash, they already have. So, leaving our troops there is, at this point, sour grapes with no upside for anyone.

Remember, we are there illegally. Our original allies in this operation, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Turkey are all operating there illegally as well.

Turkey, led by Racep Tayyip Erdogan, is still trying to act like it’s playing both sides against each other, but they are in Syria without an official invite from President Bashar al-Assad to both clean up its former proxies in Idlib and keep the Afrin Kurds from taking advantage of the power vacuum.

And that’s the way Iran, Iraq and Turkey want it. The Kurds will be put back into their bottle and the U.S. will eventually have to leave. But, for now, we’re continuing to try to have it our way by trying to get Assad to step down in Damascus.

And that is not going to happen.

Geneva Two-Step

So, despite the propaganda which terms our involvement as saving Syrians from the evil Assad, quite the opposite is the truth. We are there to continue sowing chaos and prevent peace from breaking out.

Russia is adding to the pressure by putting the diplomatic screws to the Pentagon and its mendacity concerning the end of the Syrian ‘Civil War,’ a war began by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and continued as policy now a year into the Trump administration.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has taken the diplomatic gloves off calling ISIS and other separatist forces “wards of the United States.” And they are the ones in the most danger. Moreover, the Pentagon has given these ISIS fighters cover to leave under the Geneva Convention since they ‘surrendered.’

But, in many cases they ‘surrendered’ while leaving with their war materiel.

The deal involved allowing more than 4000 ISIS fighters to leave Raqqa, a city the U.S./Kurdish SDF forces leveled by the way, as a convoy. This is not the first time this has happened. The Russians bombed a similar convoy that was allowed to leave the Tabqa Dam months before the supposed “Battle for Raqqa” was even engaged.

Again, to repeat, these ISIS fighters and their families left under U.S. cover of the Geneva Convention but did so with their weapons in hand. That’s, by definition, not surrender.

The U.S. military is in Syria to provide tactical and strategic cover for ISIS for future operations (Iran? Afghanistan?) while it and its Kurdish proxies build a myriad of military bases in Eastern Syria. And then to make things worse the actual Battle for Raqqa was simply a controlled evacuation while the U.S. Air Force leveled the city to hinder its rebuilding.

It’s a proud day to be an American, let me tell you.

Why we’re doing this is to continue influencing the settlement process along the lines of Israeli desires. The problem is that the U.S. no longer has much, if any, diplomatic pull around the region. And this comes right back to Putin’s masterful turning of Turkish President Erdogan towards Russia.

That Putin and Erdogan were all smiles after yesterday’s meeting tells you that Putin realizes the Kurds are no longer needed to contain Turkey. Watch the statements that come from Russia in the near future. They will stress the ‘territorial integrity of Syria.’

That’s code for, “the Kurds get to stay split across Iran, Iran and Syria.” It is also code for, “Turkey works with us, now.”

The End of U.S. Diplomacy

So, when Gen. Mattis makes statements about our mission in Syria it is looked at as a cruel joke by foreign diplomats, much like Nikki Haley’s performance at the U.N. This level of double-speak was the hallmark of the Obama administration. It’s supposed to have no place in Trump’s.

The continued shrieking about evil Iran lurking behind every minute move in the Middle East is becoming as ridiculous sounding and contra-factual that the Democrats’ continued harping about Russiagate is.

The BBC filing the report that is has which attempts to make cooperating with ISIS palatable for a western audience suffering from an unending string of disgusting terrorist attacks on their homes, is the height of chutzpah.

You can’t demonize ISIS for four years, allow them to run amok in London, Lisbon, Paris and New York and then call the Russians animals for not following the Geneva Convention’s Rules on treatment of prisoners. And then, after letting them go their merry way, TOW rockets in hand, say that we need to stay there to combat them in the future.

And yet, that’s exactly what we are doing.

Diplomacy rests on the ability to keep to one’s deals. If you continually say one thing and do something else eventually no one will listen to a word you say. The U.S. is in that place now in the Middle East, so short of invading the entire region and/or ‘turning it into a parking lot,’ there is little influence we can exert over what happens next, other than to leave our troops there, stranded and without clear operational purpose.

Mattis should know this is an unacceptable outcome and should be talking about withdrawal, not an open-ended commitment to further the interests of our own nightmares.

