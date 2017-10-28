Qatar Comes Clean on Syria — Hillary’s Worst Birthday Ever

On Zerohedge now... Qatar’s former Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani gave an interview wednesday that confirmed what any marginally-aware person following the events in Syria these past six years knew…

…that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and the United States conspired to overthrow the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad and armed terrorist groups across the region to do so, including what went on to become ISIS.

Partial English Translation of the Interview with Jaber al-Thani:

“When the events first started in Syria I went to Saudi Arabia and met with King Abdullah. I did that on the instructions of his highness the prince, my father. He [Abdullah] said we are behind you. You go ahead with this plan and we will coordinate but you should be in charge. I won’t get into details but we have full documents and anything that was sent [to Syria] would go to Turkey and was in coordination with the US forces and everything was distributed via the Turks and the US forces. And us and everyone else was involved, the military people. There may have been mistakes and support was given to the wrong faction… Maybe there was a relationship with Nusra, its possible but I myself don’t know about this… we were fighting over the prey [“al-sayda”] and now the prey is gone and we are still fighting… and now Bashar is still there. You [US and Saudi Arabia] were with us in the same trench… I have no objection to one changing if he finds that he was wrong, but at least inform your partner… for example leave Bashar [al-Assad] or do this or that, but the situation that has been created now will never allow any progress in the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council], or any progress on anything if we continue to openly fight.”

Folks, I’ve been telling you for days now that the containment wall around Hillary Clinton has been breaking down. Now Qatar, which really has nothing to lose at this point outing the Obama Administration’s complicity in this, especially since the Saudis turned on them and tried to make them the scapegoat for the failed insurgency in Syria.

But, to directly finger the U.S. CIA and State Departments, then under the control of Hillary Clinton, is absolutely the most damaging thing they could possibly do at this point in time.

So, what happened to that $1.8 billion that Hillary transferred to Qatar just weeks before the election? Does anyone still think she’s welcome there? I think the operative phrase is, “Hell No.” In fact, I’ve been wondering about why she hasn’t been spotted there in recent weeks, since we do not have an extradition treaty with Qatar….

…and now the answer is obvious, Qatar was getting ready to out everyone as they turned their back on the whole operation. If they were going to continue suffering a financial and military blockade, then everyone was going down with them.

This is the essence of the Prisoner’s Dilemma. Until there is enough pressure put on one of the prisoners the status quo can be maintained and no one talks. But, once the heat is turned up to the point where silence is no longer an asset but a detriment, the entire edifice crumbles.

Hillary has ruled by fear for more than 30 years, first in Arkansas and then in Washington. No one fears her anymore and no one close to her wound up dead in the past week, so maybe stepping forward and cutting a deal is the right move.

Qatar has a future with Iran and Russia. The only thing I didn’t see mentioned, of course, is Israel’s part in all of this. Al-Thani neatly left that out.

They’re next.