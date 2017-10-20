Private Blog : Bitcoin Cracks $6000, What’s Next?

/ Tom Luongo

Title says it all.  I have a number of thoughts about how to play this move by Bitcoin above $6000.  There are a number of issues surrounding this move and its implications for the near future.

You can read it by signing up with my Patreon page ($4/month level).

3 thoughts on “Private Blog : Bitcoin Cracks $6000, What’s Next?

  2. It depends on the coin you are looking to trade. Bitfinex makes a market in about a dozen and is very liquid. HitBTC lists a bunch as well.

    OpenLedger is a distributed exchange with everything on the blockchain…. liquidity is lower b/c of listing fees (minimal, less than $0.01) but it discourages pros from spoofing. OL also makes a market in blockchain-based derivatives of things like the USD, EURO, Yuan and Ruble… if you want to play the forex game and the ability to trade against big moves vs. fiats.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s