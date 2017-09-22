Beware: Bucks Be Stinky in the Fall

Goats don’t have secondary scent glands. Their pheromones are in their urine. So breeding season is pretty disgusting. Every afternoon I let my bucks out of their paddock to graze the pasture after the girls have had their share.

And it is one of the rare times you will catch this tired old fat man hoof it. Because let me tell you they aren’t picky. It’s a good thing my main buck, D’argo, is really nice normally.

Something to keep in mind if you are thinking about a hobby farm. Bucks are big, strong and, for half the year, pungent enough to take your breath away.

But, don’t worry, it’s only because he loves you….long time

