Become Remarkable Podcast — Preparing for a Storm Bigger than Irma

/ Tom Luongo

Third time’s the charm as a guest on Adrian Nantchev’s excellent “Become Remarkable” Podcast.  We started out talking about storm prep and wound our way through a whole host of topics including:

  • Preparedness as an investment strategy
  • How cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin play into that
  • How Gold and cash make you brave
  • Why Jamie Dimon is a bald-faced liar
  • Entrepreneurship requires a lot of preparation to succeed.
  • Why Google and Apple are in trouble in the long run.
  • How to prepare your life so as to act without fear.

Adrian is a great guy with a wonderful idea.  Find out what I ask his next guest by listening through to the end.

