Become Remarkable Podcast — Preparing for a Storm Bigger than Irma

Third time’s the charm as a guest on Adrian Nantchev’s excellent “Become Remarkable” Podcast. We started out talking about storm prep and wound our way through a whole host of topics including:
- Preparedness as an investment strategy
- How cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin play into that
- How Gold and cash make you brave
- Why Jamie Dimon is a bald-faced liar
- Entrepreneurship requires a lot of preparation to succeed.
- Why Google and Apple are in trouble in the long run.
- How to prepare your life so as to act without fear.
Adrian is a great guy with a wonderful idea. Find out what I ask his next guest by listening through to the end.