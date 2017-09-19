Become Remarkable Podcast — Preparing for a Storm Bigger than Irma

Third time’s the charm as a guest on Adrian Nantchev’s excellent “Become Remarkable” Podcast. We started out talking about storm prep and wound our way through a whole host of topics including:

Preparedness as an investment strategy

How cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin play into that

How Gold and cash make you brave

Why Jamie Dimon is a bald-faced liar

Entrepreneurship requires a lot of preparation to succeed.

Why Google and Apple are in trouble in the long run.

How to prepare your life so as to act without fear.

Adrian is a great guy with a wonderful idea. Find out what I ask his next guest by listening through to the end.