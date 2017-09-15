Bitcoin Bounces — Textbook Reversal off Support

Bitcoin hit a low of $3000 this morning and has since regained more than $600. Short-term trading signals are bullish, but bulls are not out of the woods yet.

Yesterday’s scary sell-off in Bitcoin was the result of exchange BTC China announcing it was ending its exchange services on September 30th in response to government decrees about the legality of third-party transfers of cryptocurrencies.

This was simply the latest move against the rapidly-rising alternative to the debt-based government-issued monetary system. They have been coming in hot and heavy for a couple of months now.

Where is Bitcoin Now?

Bitcoin is now in the process of putting in a temporary bottom which could firm up into a real bottom if we get a reversal signal on the daily chart. That would require a close above $3920 or so by midnight tomorrow, depending on what exchange data you use.

For that would entail a two-bar reversal signal.

Right now, the hourly and 5-hour charts are have completed powerful one-bar reversals.

By bouncing so emphatically off of $3000 Bitcoin now needs to follow all the way through back above $4000 or risk a massive attack on $3000 next week. But, that’s getting ahead of ourselves.

One of the important things to remember when looking at reversals is whether the reversal holds up in longer time-frames. So, looking at the 5-hour bar chart we see that it has.

You can’t see it on this chart but the data is clear. Even the 5-hour chart threw a one-bar reversal… by about $0.50, ie. the high of the last down bar (3rd from the right) was $3377.80 and the close of the next up bar (2nd from the right) was $3378.50.

That’s a reversal. By a thin margin, but a reversal nonetheless.

It was confirmed by the follow-through action which took the price above potential resistance at $3609.80, the highlighted bar from yesterday at 9am.

In fact, the market is so strong that as I write this post, Bitcoin is jumping by $20 to $40. This 5-hour bar needs to close (at 3pm EST) above $3500 for me to feel comfortable that there’s a chance for $4000 tomorrow. Any fading of this rally here would be bearish and create the opportunity for the bears to pile back on and force the price below $3000.

To review how to spot reversals see this video I made yesterday covering the basics of candlesticks and reversals.

