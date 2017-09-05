Gold Goats ‘n Guns Premier Issue Released

The inaugural issue of the Gold Goats ‘n Guns newsletter is available for download. 14 Pages designed to help you live a life free from hypocrisy and full of the things you value most.

I don’t know about you but with the way things are going there are days when the last thing I want to do is look at the headlines.

So much is happening so quickly that it is almost more than any one person can take in at a glance. How do you make sense of the chaos?

How do you stay focused on personal goals?

I developed the ethos of Gold Goats ‘n Guns to help you do just that.

If you’re anything like me, questions swirl in your head as to what each new event means:

Will we attack North Korea?

Can the BRICS end the dollar reserve standard?

Is Putin an evil genius or the man of the century…?

Or Both?

What you need is someone to help you cut through the noise and see events clearly.

Someone who can:

Grasp the BIG PICTURE Separate the forest from the trees. Cut through the realpolitik and the double-speak Provide a description of what is happening Prepare you for what comes next.

That’s who I am.

I ask you to read through the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Blog and my published work at places like Seeking Alpha, Russia Insider and Halsey News,with an open mind.

Even if you disagree with me, it should be clear that my voice is worth listening to.

I don’t put my knowledge behind a pay-wall. You deserve value for your time.

I do this because, like any writer, I can’t not write about the things I see. I can’t not talk about the things I see.

What I do requires most of my time. Sifting through the headlines and the market requires nearly everything I have.

To do that I have to serve you by offering you my best and trust you will see the value in that.

And if you do then we exchange value for value. Like for like.

Available now to download through Patreon, the premier issue of the Gold Goats ‘n Guns monthly newsletter is your introduction to investing the Gold Goats ‘n Guns way.

I offer it up to you for just $1.

In this issue I:

Establish the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Portfolio Strategy

Portfolio Strategy Make four (4!) investment picks to provide a foundation for the strategy

Discuss vital geopolitical issues and how they affect those investments

Take you on a history lesson of how we got here

We cover a lot of ground in this first issue and for that reason it is 14 pages long.

14 pages for $1.

The price normally is $12 per month.

But, for this issue, I’m asking only $1. If just one of the stocks I recommend in this issue makes you money, the return on that dollar is immense.

Sign up with Patreon to try it out. See if I have what it takes to help you make sense of a world going quickly mad.

And if you believe that I do, then you become an integral part of the Gold Goats ‘n Guns community.

You get access to other subscribers through our private channels.

You have access to me directly through Skype.

But, most of all, by serving me and growing the community you serve yourself. You gain access to the collective wisdom of the group.

I’ll share with you the things I’ve done right and the things I’ve done wrong. My triumphs and failures.

I believe in leading by example.

So, I’ll own up to everything so I can help you live a life free from hypocrisy and full of the things you value most.